This Video Shows A Tesla Plaid Model S Crash On Racetrack, Owner Cites Weak Brakes

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Plaid Model S is one of the fastest cars a consumer can buy. And at around $150,000, it's less expensive than comparable hypercars with similar or worse specs.

But one customer isn't exactly happy with all the details on his Plaid Model S after a crash into a tire wall at a race track.

Video posted to Instagram shows a Plaid Model S coming in hot, and slamming into a wall of tires on a race track. Both driver and passenger were wearing helmets, and airbags deployed. The car was skidding towards the wall as the driver did everything possible to try to slow down.

In the post, the owner is a self-described Tesla fan. He says he still loves the cars but is disappointed in the brakes saying, "I’m a diehard Tesla fan (and still am) but you suck for not installing better brakes on your flagship car!"

The owner goes on to say such a heavy vehicle with so much power should have better brakes, as owners of the cars will be pushing it to the limit.

While the occupants seem uninjured, the car is in pretty rough shape. Tesla is currently testing possible performance variants of the Plaid with other configurations, including bigger, more powerful brakes. While no other incidents like this have been reported, if Tesla finds the brakes of Plaid inadequate, it may opt to start delivering vehicles with larger brakes standards.