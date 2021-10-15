 Skip to main content

Multiple Tesla Model S Plaids Pictured At Nürburgring Testing 'Track Package' Variants

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Ever since Porsche Automobile Holding SE - ADR (OTCMKTS: POAHY) set an electric vehicle record on the Nürburgring in Germany, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been testing new versions of the Model S, and now the Model S Plaid, to try to take the EV record, which Tesla did in September. 

Now Teslarati has new pictures showing Tesla's Model S Plaid at the Nürburgring with an active spoiler and track package. 

In September, CEO Elon Musk confirmed Tesla set the new EV Nürburgring record with a time of 7:30.909 versus Porsche's 7:42 time. When Musk confirmed the record last time, he said another attempt would be made with a modified Model S Plaid that would improve the time further.

Three different Plaids were spotted at Nürburgring. The different variations were testing separate modifications to the cars including the active spoiler, drilled brakes, or a front splitter.

It's unclear if Tesla will be releasing these modifications as an option for the Model S Plaid, but Tesla does currently offer a track package for the Model 3 Performance version that includes new wheels, track tires, brakes and many other performance-enhancing modifications for $5,500. 

Photo: Tesla Model S. via Tesla Inc

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

