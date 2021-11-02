Apple App Store Analysis: Square's Cash App Vs. PayPal's Venmo

Square Inc's (NYSE: SQ) Cash App and PayPal Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: PYPL) Venmo are two of the most popular mobile payment applications. So which one is being downloaded more in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store right now?

Cash App held the 11th spot on Oct. 1 before trending lower and finishing the month in 16th place, according to data from SimilarWeb. Cash App was ranked as low as 21st in October, however, it has been trending higher in November.

As of Tuesday, Cash App is the 10th most downloaded application in the Apple app store.

Venmo was ranked 18th on Oct. 1 before trending lower and finishing the month ranked 34th. Venmo is also trending higher to kick off November, as it currently sits in the 26th spot.

Cash App has consistently maintained its ranking ahead of Venmo over a one-month period.

The pair of popular finance applications are currently ranked ahead of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ in the Apple app store.

SQ, PYPL Price Action: Square was down 2.58% at $248.46 and PayPal was down 0.96% at $229.07 at time of publication.

Photos: courtesy of Square and PayPal.