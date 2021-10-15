Tesla Removes Options And Full Self Driving From Cybertruck Order Page

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most hotly anticipated electric pickups coming to market. Deliveries have been delayed until 2022, but there is still not much competition available for Tesla's uniquely designed vehicle.

No updates have been given about Cybertruck besides its delay to low volume production near the end of 2022, with a production ramp following in 2023. But Tesla has updated the Cybertruck ordering page, the first update since 2019.

The changes to the website remove much of the information we know and were told about the Cybertruck. The single, dual, and tri-motor options are all gone. Also, the ability to lock in the Full Self Driving $10,000 price is missing. Order holders that ordered with FSD in the past still have their prices locked in, as low as $7,000.

Electrek also points out that the detailed spec sheet is missing, which used to show the range, ground clearance, approach angles and 0-60 times. Tesla now simply highlights the best specs of the Cybertruck, and details a range of "up to 500 miles" as opposed to the older text with a range of "500+ miles."

Benzinga's Take: Any Cybertruck update is exciting for reservation holders, which far exceeds 1 million people. Perhaps Tesla is narrowing down what specs it will offer when the Cybertruck is finally released, and is getting ready to add new information to the website.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla