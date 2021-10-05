 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Tesla Always Pays Its Debts,' Says Elon Musk As The Company Pays Back China Loan Early

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
'Tesla Always Pays Its Debts,' Says Elon Musk As The Company Pays Back China Loan Early

At the end of 2019, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) acquired a loan from several Chinese banks for the construction of Gigafactory Shanghai. Tesla used this debt to roll forward previous debts, along with paying for the construction of Tesla's then newest factory.

Now as covered by Clean Technica, Tesla has fully repaid its debts early. This was found on Tesla's second-quarter 2021 balance sheet, which no longer shows the loan.

In response to this, CEO Elon Musk tweeted "Tesla always pays its debts." This is most likely also in reference to the U.S. Department of Energy loan the company paid back nine years early in 2013, stating at the time on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) that Tesla is the "Only American car company to have paid back government." 

The even more impressive part of this story is that the loan was repaid solely from activities of the Shanghai factory, even as construction and expansion of the factory continued.

Tesla's margin is one of the most impressive in the auto industry, which is up to 26.5%, leading the industry. 

Photo: Gigafactory Shanghai courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Model 3 Is UK's Bestselling Car In September As Fuel Shortage Continues
If You Invested $1,000 In Riot Blockchain Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
New Cybertruck Video Possibly Leaks Updated Version
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
How Tesla Is Responding To $137M Jury Verdict For Racism In Workplace
Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsTech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com