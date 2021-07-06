Elon Musk Says New UI Coming To Tesla Model 3 And Y Vehicles, Including 'Mind Of Car' View

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently released the new Model S refreshed Plaid and Long Range variants. Along with faster acceleration, more range and a new interior, the vehicles include a brand new user interface (UI) on the main center touch screen.

The new software has improvements such as a fresh look and movable, scalable windows. But owners of older Teslas are wondering if their vehicles will get the new and improved UI.

Yes, updated UI coming with FSD wide release. All cars with FSD computer will have new “mind of car” view. All 3/Y can be upgraded to have FSD computer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2021

Good news for Tesla drivers as CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the new UI will be coming to other Tesla vehicles in a future software update. Musk says the updated UI is coming with a future FSD wide release (which has been perpetually two weeks away for months now.)

It's unclear whether this will bring the "stalkless" gear changing found in the Model S. In that vehicle, owners change gears by using the left side of the touch screen to choose forward, backward or reverse. The car can also automatically choose which gear to enter based on the context of the parking situation.

The "Mind of Car" view is also interesting. Musk gave no hints as to what this is, but we have seen in Tesla's FSD Beta the driving visualizations are less detailed, but display much more information on the area surrounding the car, including curbs, pedestrians, and even animals.

Photo: Tesla Self Driving Beta Visualization courtesy of Tesla.