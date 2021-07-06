 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Says New UI Coming To Tesla Model 3 And Y Vehicles, Including 'Mind Of Car' View

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 10:44am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Says New UI Coming To Tesla Model 3 And Y Vehicles, Including 'Mind Of Car' View

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently released the new Model S refreshed Plaid and Long Range variants. Along with faster acceleration, more range and a new interior, the vehicles include a brand new user interface (UI) on the main center touch screen. 

The new software has improvements such as a fresh look and movable, scalable windows. But owners of older Teslas are wondering if their vehicles will get the new and improved UI.

Good news for Tesla drivers as CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the new UI will be coming to other Tesla vehicles in a future software update. Musk says the updated UI is coming with a future FSD wide release (which has been perpetually two weeks away for months now.) 

It's unclear whether this will bring the "stalkless" gear changing found in the Model S. In that vehicle, owners change gears by using the left side of the touch screen to choose forward, backward or reverse. The car can also automatically choose which gear to enter based on the context of the parking situation. 

The "Mind of Car" view is also interesting. Musk gave no hints as to what this is, but we have seen in Tesla's FSD Beta the driving visualizations are less detailed, but display much more information on the area surrounding the car, including curbs, pedestrians, and even animals. 

Photo: Tesla Self Driving Beta Visualization courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

It Seems The Real Autonomous Car's Debut Will Take A While
Ethereum Has Already Surpassed Bitcoin Based On Dollar Holdings: Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky
Dogecoin Millionaire Says He Will Double Down With $25K Investment As Meme Coin Sees Dip
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Services PMI
Tesla, Apple, AMC Are The Most Popular Foreign Stocks Among South Koreans This Year
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tells Dogecoin Bull Gary 'I Love The Doge Every Day'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech