Josh Brown On CrowdStrike And The Role Of Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is going to be the most important industry in the U.S. as the economy increasingly goes digital, wealth advisor Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is the salesforce.com inc (NYSE: CRM) of cybersecurity, he said

Brown has liked CrowdStrike since the stock was about $100 cheaper, he said.

The Thesis: CrowdStrike is a 21st-century infrastructure play, he said, adding that there are so many companies depending on cybersecurity.

Popular platforms such as Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) don't work if the network isn't secure, Brown said.

CrowdStrike reported fourth-quarter earnings on March 16. The company is estimated to report first-quarter earnings at the beginning of June.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike is up 223.69% over a 1-year period and 5.30% year-to-date.

CrowdStrike was up 3.02% at $216.73 Thursday afternoon at publication.

(Image by TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay)