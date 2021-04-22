 Skip to main content

Josh Brown On CrowdStrike And The Role Of Cybersecurity
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Cybersecurity is going to be the most important industry in the U.S. as the economy increasingly goes digital, wealth advisor Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is the salesforce.com inc (NYSE: CRM) of cybersecurity, he said

Brown has liked CrowdStrike since the stock was about $100 cheaper, he said.

The Thesis: CrowdStrike is a 21st-century infrastructure play, he said, adding that there are so many companies depending on cybersecurity. 

Popular platforms such as Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) don't work if the network isn't secure, Brown said. 

CrowdStrike reported fourth-quarter earnings on March 16. The company is estimated to report first-quarter earnings at the beginning of June.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike is up 223.69% over a 1-year period and 5.30% year-to-date. 

CrowdStrike was up 3.02% at $216.73 Thursday afternoon at publication. 

(Image by TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Cybersecurity Josh BrownTech Media