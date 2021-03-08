Tesla Semi Seen Testing On Track In Drone Videos

One vehicle in Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) lineup that's surprisingly popular is the Tesla Semi. Although most people will not be buying this all-electric semi-truck, fans post videos of sightings, showing the semi quietly barreling down the highway, or delivering Tesla vehicles.

Now two new videos, covered by InsideEVs, show the Tesla Semi doing some testing on the track.

The videos are posted by Chris Nugyen who was flying his drone over Tesla's testing track on March 5. The semi seems to have no problem going around the track, being lead by a Tesla Model Y. Several other Tesla vehicles can be seen at the end of one clip.

Tesla's Semi is rumored to start production in July of this year. The semi was first unveiled in 2017. The long-range version can go 500 miles on a full charge with a full load, while the standard range version can go 300 miles in the same scenario.