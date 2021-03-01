 Skip to main content

Video: Tesla Semi Spotted In The Wild, Silent As Can Be

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Semitrucks are known for being loud, slow, and gas guzzlers, but Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is looking to change that with the all-electric Tesla Semi rumored to ship later this year.

A video was posted to Twitter (NSFW language warning) appears to show the Tesla Semi driving up next to other cars on the freeway. The people recording the video were yelling in excitement to see a Tesla semi. But the semi was driving directly next to the car with no or minimal noise.

It's quite interesting to see a semi barreling down the highway without hearing the roar normally associated with such a large vehicle.

Recently, different versions of the Tesla Semi have been spotted, but this seems to be the original version unveiled in 2017. The Semi was planned for release in 2019 but has since been delayed.

Tesla's Semi will come in two versions: a short-range 300-mile version, and a long-range 500-mile version, both ratings are when the truck has a full load.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

