Job Listing Hints Rivian Is Looking To Make Solid State Batteries

The future of electric propulsion lies in battery production. Most EV manufacturers are limited by the amount of batteries than can be produced or bought, so companies are always looking for the next best thing.

Now it looks like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)-backed Rivian is looking to the future to supply batteries for its upcoming electric pickup truck and SUV.

Rivian has open job postings for engineers experienced with solid state batteries, according to an Electrek report.

The positions are listed for Rivian’s facility in Palo Alto, California.

Rivian's job posting states the company is looking to “build and manage a comprehensive team working on manufacturing solid-state batteries.”

Solid-state batteries are considered a holy grail of battery tech due to the potential light weight, high energy density and fast charging times.

Photo courtesy of Rivian.