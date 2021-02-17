Tesla Has Multiple Semi Prototypes, As New Version Spotted

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) first unveiled its all-electric semi-truck in November of 2017. CEO Elon Musk promised two versions, one with 300 miles of range and another with 500 miles of range, both measured at full load. Customers can reserve a semi today with a $20,000 deposit.

While Tesla's semi has been spotted out testing before, it was always the same version shown at the 2017 reveal. Now, Electrek has covered the sighting of a new version of the Tesla Semi. Since the semi has not yet been released, it would be expected to see multiple versions of prototype testing.

The semi was seeing being halted by another semi in Truckee, California. This version has different wheels than previously spotted variants, while also having a different configuration on the back of the semi. The newer semi features updated door handles, a larger glass windshield area, and also seems to have a sleeper portion to the cabin, similar to more conventional semis.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla's semi will be a welcome change for many. Truck drivers will have a lower maintenance and lower cost vehicle to haul goods. On the roads, these vehicles will be quieter than current diesel semis. The acceleration is also more similar to a regular sedan, so even a fully loaded semi will move faster and be less of a traffic burden. Tesla's semi is rumored to start shipping later this year.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.