9 Countries Using Online Dating The Most

Online dating is powering romance globally.

Whether you prefer meeting your significant other through online dating or in person, it's hard to ignore the ways desktop and mobile dating technology has changed how we meet future romantic partners.

Dating App Traffic Spikes

Data from dating platforms has revealed worldwide preferences in how, when and why we choose who we date.

For instance, the popularity of online dating sites varies seasonally.

Recent surveys from dating.com reveal nearly one-third greater platform activity between November through the end of February versus the rest of the year.

Dating.com also reported over half of online dating users are more likely to use online dating sites during the cold months.

In response to the increasing demand for and usage of dating apps, Benzinga has analyzed data from a Statista Global Survey to determine which countries are investing the most into their love lives.

The September 2019 survey measured the usage rate of online dating among adults age 16 and older.

Free, Paid Accounts

Statista splits online dating users into two categories: users with a free online dating account and users with a paid online dating account.

Many online dating platforms offer free and paid services. Tinder's platform can be used for free or via paid subscription.

Dating apps like Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH)'s Tinder and its competitor Bumble have flourished from paid subscription services, enticing users to access more features that could increase their chances of meeting more people. $9.99 per month gives users access to Tinder Plus premium features including:

Five Super Likes a day, compared to one per day for free accounts

One Boost a month to increase your account's visibility

Passport to swipe and meet people from around the world

No ads displayed on the platform

As of 2019, Tinder is the top downloaded dating mobile app worldwide.

Tinder averaged 5.2 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 1.5 million users year-over-year, according to a recent CNBC report.

Are you deciding which online dating service is right for you? Here's a breakdown of Facebook.com, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Dating vs. Match.com vs. Tinder.

Traditional, Casual Dating Services

In order for an adult to be considered an active online dating user, the survey requires an account be made on either a traditional or casual dating service.

Traditional online dating services refer to Match.com and eHarmony's desktop platforms. Match.com launched their services in 1995; eHarmony was founded in 2000.

Match.com and eHarmony are not marketed as hook-up or meet-up apps. Instead, the two platforms place greater emphasis on companionship and long-term romantic interests.

The following are the nine countries utilizing online dating the most in 2019: