Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In AMD And Salesforce

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Monday.

When the stock was trading at $30.30, Najarian noticed massive buying of the Sept. $32 calls. Around 35,000 contracts were traded in the morning session and that number just continued to build, said Najarian. He likes the trade and he decided to jump in.

Najarian has also noticed some call options buying in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). Traders bought around 8,000 contracts of the Oct. $170 calls in the name. Najarian likes the risk-reward for the trade and he decided to follow it. He is going to hold the position for around a month.

Related Links:

Option Trader Makes Big Bet Twitter Rally Isn't Over

Report: AMD To Delay 16-Core Ryzen CPU Processors By 2 Months