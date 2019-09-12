Cramer: Why Facebook Is A Winner From Apple's Product Launch

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced a new lineup of iPhones Tuesday, and social media company Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) could emerge as a winner, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Facebook continues to find itself in the crosshairs of regulators and advocacy groups warning that are focused on privacy issues.

Throughout the whole saga, Facebook — and its lineup of messaging and social media apps — hasn't suffered in terms of users on its platform, Cramer said during his daily "Mad Money" show.

Many users who quit the platform out of protest have likely since returned, he said.

How does this relate to Apple's product launch? Simple, Cramer said.

Apple's new lineup of iPhones with upgraded cameras allows for better wide-angle photos and may have been made specifically for "getting the best possible photos for Instagram," he said.

Cramer said the views he expressed Wednesday are consistent with what he has been saying for years in that the "selfie generation" is too big to ignore.

"I'm not really qualified to judge the quality of the triple camera in the new phone, but it looks incredible," Cramer said.

Bottom line: Facebook has not only "survived" regulatory and legal battles, but it is "thriving," he said.

The stock was down 0.31% at $187.90 at the time of publication Thursday.

