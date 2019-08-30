Market Overview

AMD Desktop GPU Shipments Overtake Nvidia's For First Time In 5 Years
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 12:11pm   Comments
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is making waves with its product momentum, and further evidence of this has arrived in the form of a quarterly survey by the tech-focused consulting firm Jon Peddie Research.

Shipments Buck Seasonal Trend

Shipments of the graphic processor units, or GPUs, used in PCs increased 0.6% quarter-over-quarter but were down 10.4% from a year ago in the second quarter of 2019, the survey revealed.

The second-quarter performance is a breakaway from the seasonal trend of a sequential decline.

The quarterly growth was fueled by a 9.85% increase in unit shipments by AMD as opposed to the 1.44% drop for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and a marginal decline for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

q219mw-pr-001.png

Graphic courtesy of of JPR.

The attach rate of GPUs — or the number of add-on products sold in relation to the primary product — was 120%, down 10.38% from the first quarter.

Jon Peddie's survey counts both discrete and integrated GPUs used in desktops and notebooks, but not consoles.

AMD: A Winner All The Way

Along with the distinction of posting sequential growth in desktop GPU shipments, AMD achieved another feat. For the first time since 2014, AMD's shipments outpaced Nvidia's.

Incidentally, Nvidia dominated AMD in the market for PC GPUs in the intervening years, helped by its Maxwell-based 9-series GPUs, according to Tom's Hardware.

Notwithstanding the performance in the quarter, AMD is still a distant second.

Intel, though seeing market share erosion, is the frontrunner, with a 66.9% share compared to AMD's 17.2% and Nvidia 16%.

AMD shares were down 0.87% at the time of publication Friday, while Intel shares were higher by 1.07% and Nvidia shares were up 0.38%. 

AMD Settles For $12.1M In False Advertising Lawsuit

Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: 'Still The Fastest'

Posted-In: GPUs Jon Peddie Research Tom's HardwareTech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

