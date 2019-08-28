Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has reached an agreement to settle a federal class action lawsuit brought in 2015 by purchasers of its Bulldozer lineup of chips.

The lawsuit accused AMD falsely claiming in advertisements that the Bulldozer lineup of processors are the first native 8-core desktop processors, on the basis of which it charged a premium, according to The Register.

The processors contained only four Bulldozer modules.

AMD said each CPU had four Bulldozer modules containing a pair of fully fledged instruction-executing CPU cores, which adds up to eight cores, The Register said. Yet buyers argued they are not independent cores, as they shared resources.

The settlement agreement, which was filed Aug. 23, calls for AMD to pay $12.1 million, with each eligible claiming class member receiving a pro rata share based on a per-purchased-chip basis.

"Given the number of at-issue CPUs that were sold at retail and the claims and theory of recovery underlying the court's class certification order, plaintiffs' best-case scenario at trial would have been an approximately $60-million verdict," the ruling said.

AMD shares were up 2.55% at $30.97 at the time of publication Wednesday.

