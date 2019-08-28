Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD Settles For $12.1M In False Advertising Lawsuit
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
AMD Settles For $12.1M In False Advertising Lawsuit

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has reached an agreement to settle a federal class action lawsuit brought in 2015 by purchasers of its Bulldozer lineup of chips. 

The lawsuit accused AMD falsely claiming in advertisements that the Bulldozer lineup of processors are the first native 8-core desktop processors, on the basis of which it charged a premium, according to The Register.

The processors contained only four Bulldozer modules. 

AMD said each CPU had four Bulldozer modules containing a pair of fully fledged instruction-executing CPU cores, which adds up to eight cores, The Register said. Yet buyers argued they are not independent cores, as they shared resources.

The settlement agreement, which was filed Aug. 23, calls for AMD to pay $12.1 million, with each eligible claiming class member receiving a pro rata share based on a per-purchased-chip basis.

"Given the number of at-issue CPUs that were sold at retail and the claims and theory of recovery underlying the court's class certification order, plaintiffs' best-case scenario at trial would have been an approximately $60-million verdict," the ruling said.

AMD shares were up 2.55% at $30.97 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Analysts Impressed With AMD's Execution, Pipeline Following Solid Q1 Results

RBC Says AMD Is High Beta Name To Own For 2019: 'It's Profitable To Buy The Stock On Down Days'

Posted-In: Bulldozer The RegisterNews Legal Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 27, 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More
19 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Chevron, Disney, Target And More
Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: 'Still The Fastest'
Nomura On Semiconductors: Analyst Eyes Data Center, PC Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Women Undergoing Fertility Treatment Might Want To Lay Off Marijuana