Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Talks Apple, Amazon And Alphabet

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2018 9:18am   Comments
Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) CEO Marc Benioff this week introduced a new partnership with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), but his relationship with the iPhone maker goes back decades.

What To Know

Benioff's relationship with Apple dates back to the 1980s when he worked at the company as a programmer, the executive told CNBC's Jim Cramer at the sidelines of the Dreamforce Conference. Benioff has "Apple in my veins" and he "bleeds Apple rainbow colors," which makes his new partnership with Apple special as it brings together Apple's developers and its customers with Salesforce's developers and customers in "incredible new ways."

Why It's Important

Salesforce's "most important" partnership with a major technology company until the Apple announcement was with rival tech giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its AWS business, Cramer said.

Benioff said he "loves" Amazon and the two companies hold a special relationship as being "cloud brothers." The opportunity to work with Apple -- the No. 1 mobile device in the world with incredible innovation -- is an opportunity that's difficult to walk away from.

In fact, Benioff is hoping to add Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) as a large partner and will love "all of our children."

What's Next

Salesforce's formula of success to date will remain unchanged moving forward. The company is committed to running itself not through the wants and needs of shareholders, he said. Instead, the company prioritizes the needs of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, partners, while simultaneously giving back to society with a focus on education.

Related Links:

Salesforce CEO Talks $20B Revenue Target After Record Year

Salesforce CEO Talks FANG Stocks, Singles Out Upside In Amazon's AWS

Photo credit: Thomas Cloer, Flickr

Posted-In: AWS cloud CNBC Dreamforce Jim Cramer Mad Money

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

