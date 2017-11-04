How much will cost to replace a damaged iPhone X? The short answer: up to more than half the cost of buying a new device, according to Statista.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s iPhone X starts at $999 for a base model 64GB device and moves up in price for higher storage. This makes the iPhone X the most expensive iPhone to date, yet it appears that demand for the phone outpaces supply.

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X last week and it sold out within minutes. The estimated delivery time now stands at five to six weeks. The lucky few who will have an iPhone X in their hands in a few weeks' time are naturally cautioned not to drop or break the phone, because it will be pricey.

Apple's official screen repair service for the iPhone X will cost consumers $279, and damage beyond the screen will set consumers back $549, Statista said. By comparison, a screen repair for the iPhone 8 Plus costs $169, and $399 if damage extends beyond the screen. The cheapest screen to repair is the iPhone SE at $129, or $269 for extensive damage.

