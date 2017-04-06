Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/14/17
Leerink Swann
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
0.0
2/14/17
Aegis Capital
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
0.0
2/13/17
Canaccord Genuity
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Allergan, ZELTIQ Report Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Pending Transaction
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 06 Apr 2017 08:01:16 -0400
ZELTIQ Reports Q4 EPS $0.25 vs $0.17 Est., Sales $105.1M vs $102.44M Est.
Hal Lindon
Wed, 01 Mar 2017 17:20:57 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2017
Lisa Levin
Tue, 14 Feb 2017 10:27:58 -0400
Leerink Swann Downgrades ZELTIQ Aesthetics To Market Perform
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 14 Feb 2017 09:26:11 -0400
Aegis Capital Downgrades ZELTIQ Aesthetics to Hold
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 14 Feb 2017 08:25:28 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From February 13
Charles Gross
Tue, 14 Feb 2017 08:01:38 -0400
Canaccord Genuity Downgrades ZELTIQ Aesthetics to Hold
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 13 Feb 2017 16:34:29 -0400
William Blair Downgrades ZELTIQ Aesthetics to Market Perform
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 13 Feb 2017 16:02:18 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; Zeltiq Aesthetics Shares Surge Following Acquisition News
Lisa Levin
Mon, 13 Feb 2017 15:58:48 -0400
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 13 Feb 2017 13:30:42 -0400
Dallas Doctors First to Perform Non-invasive Treatment for Upper Arm Fat
Globe Newswire
Aug 10, 2017
Allergan and ZELTIQ Announce Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Pending Transaction
PRNewswire
Apr 06, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.
Globe Newswire
Apr 04, 2017
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Into Whether the Sale of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. to Allergan plc for $56.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders
Business Wire
Mar 13, 2017
ZELTIQ AESTHETICS (ZLTQ) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC is Investigating ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty
Business Wire
Mar 13, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. - ZLTQ
PRNewswire
Mar 09, 2017
ZELTIQ® Showcases CoolAdvantage Petite™ Applicator for the CoolSculpting® System at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
Globe Newswire
Mar 03, 2017
ZELTIQ Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Mar 01, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of The Board of Directors of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. -ZLTQ
PRLive
Feb 17, 2017
ZELTIQ INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.
PRNewswire
Feb 15, 2017
Provident Investment Management, Inc. Buys Gentex Corp, Bioverativ Inc, Aptevo Therapeutics ...
GuruFocus
May 16, 2017
Can Anyone Challenge Allergan In Medical-Aesthetics Market?
Investor's Business Daily
Mar 24, 2017
Exxon's Big Deal
Seeking Alpha
Mar 09, 2017
ZELTIQÂ® Showcases CoolAdvantage Petiteâ¢ Applicator for the CoolSculptingÂ® System at ...
GuruFocus
Mar 03, 2017
ZELTIQ Aesthetics beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2017
Hit ETFs & Stocks from the Top Sector of February
Zacks
Mar 01, 2017
Cutera's Story Continues To Get Better - And Still Has More Upside
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2017
Syneron Medical: Still Frustrating - And Still Tantalizing
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2017
Allergan Reports Q4: Multiple Analyses
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2017
ZELTIQ: A Great Addition To Allergan's Aesthetics Franchise
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2017
Earnings
Q4 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.17
0.25
0.08
Rev:
102.58M
105.11M
2.53M
