Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
1/18/17
Deutsche Bank
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
26.0
9/06/16
UBS
Downgrades
Neutral
Sell
27.0
8/19/16
Cleveland Research
Downgrades
Neutral
Underperform
VWR Corporation Reports Q3 EPS $0.54 vs $0.47 Est., Sales $1.2B vs $1.18B Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 07 Nov 2017 07:01:38 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2017
Lisa Levin
Tue, 07 Nov 2017 05:14:38 -0400
Zymo Research, VWR Team Up in Strategic Supplier Partnership. VWR Will Sell And Distribute Zymo's DNA Purification, RNA extraction, Microbiomic Analysis And Epigenetics Products Throughout North America
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 31 Oct 2017 11:03:05 -0400
VWR Shares At Session Lows Down ~0.1% As Block Of 2.6M Shares At $33.03 Recently Crossed Tape
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 27 Sep 2017 13:27:32 -0400
VWR Q2 EPS $0.49 vs $0.45 Est., Sales $1.18B vs $1.16B Est.
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 31 Jul 2017 06:32:11 -0400
Notable Block Trade In VWR; 1.2M Shares At $33
Hal Lindon
Fri, 28 Jul 2017 11:07:34 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From May 5-7: Sinclair-Tribune, Avantor-VWR, Belden-Digi
Charles Gross
Mon, 08 May 2017 07:03:08 -0400
VWR Corp. Reports Q1 Adj. EPS $0.44 vs $0.42 Est., Sales $1.14B vs $1.11B Est.
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 05 May 2017 06:20:02 -0400
VWR Reports Deal with Avantor for Purchase of Co. at $33.25/Share in Cash, Reflecting ~$6.4B in Enterprise Value
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 05 May 2017 06:07:55 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2017
Lisa Levin
Fri, 05 May 2017 05:01:52 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Avantor® Completes Acquisition of VWR
PRNewswire
Nov 21, 2017
VWR Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
PRNewswire
Nov 07, 2017
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within VWR, The Michaels Companies, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, PACCAR, Jaguar Health, and CPI Card Group – Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
Globe Newswire
Nov 01, 2017
Zymo Research and VWR Team Up in Strategic Supplier Partnership
PRNewswire
Oct 31, 2017
VWR Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results on November 7, 2017
Thomson Reuters
Oct 26, 2017
VWR and Scientist.com Collaborate to Create an End-to-End Online Research Solution
PRNewswire
Oct 17, 2017
Scientist.com and VWR Collaborate to Create an End-to-End Online Research Solution
Business Wire
Oct 17, 2017
VWR Sales Team Helps Raise $12,000 for Duke Children's
PRNewswire
Oct 03, 2017
VWR's Jim Rubbo Recognized by The M&A Advisor
PRNewswire
Sep 21, 2017
VWR Showcases New 125,000 Square Foot Regional Distribution Center
PRNewswire
Aug 22, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Feb 26, 2018
Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Nov 25, 2017
Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Nov 18, 2017
4 Top Growth Picks to Avoid Tax Tangle in MedTech
Zacks
Nov 14, 2017
VWR Q3 Earnings Top, Sell-Off to Avantor Approaching Closure
Zacks
Nov 08, 2017
Gabelli Securities, Inc. Buys Kite Pharma Inc, Capital Bank Financial Corp, NeuroDerm, Sells ...
GuruFocus
Nov 01, 2017
Gabelli Funds Llc Buys Kite Pharma Inc, DowDuPont Inc, Gorman-Rupp Co, Sells Panera Bread Co, ...
GuruFocus
Nov 01, 2017
VWR's New Kitting Center in Czech Republic to Boost EMEA Arm
Zacks
Sep 29, 2017
IBD Rating Upgrades: West Pharmaceutical Services Flashes Improved Technical Strength
Investor's Business Daily
Sep 25, 2017
Becton Dickinson Trying To Close In On Key Technical Benchmark
Investor's Business Daily
Sep 06, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
Q3 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.47
0.54
0.07
Rev:
1.18B
1.20B
15.00M
