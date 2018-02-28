Read More

Vitamin Shoppe is a United States-based specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products. The company operates business throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, with a multichannel retail format, including a retail network of physical stores and digital platform. The company offers a broad range of products, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and beauty aids. Aside from national brand products, the company exclusively offers products under brands such as The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, MyTrition, plnt, ProBioCare, and Next Step. The company also trains health enthusiasts to provide services for consumers.