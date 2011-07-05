Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VRGY stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Trading Halted for Verigy For Information
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 05 Jul 2011 08:10:14 -0400
Verigy Holder Gamco Reports a Stake that is Equal to 6.47%
Theo Kratz
Tue, 14 Jun 2011 15:27:05 -0400
Top Percentage Gainers and Losers as of 2pm 06/10/11
Benjamin Lee
Fri, 10 Jun 2011 14:00:34 -0400
Top Percentage Gainers and Losers as of 12pm 06/10/11
Benjamin Lee
Fri, 10 Jun 2011 12:03:25 -0400
Pre-Market Update: VRGY Up 10%, Hearing DoJ Closes Investigation Regarding Advantest Merger
Theo Kratz
Fri, 10 Jun 2011 08:42:53 -0400
Benzinga's Top Pre-Market NASDAQ Gainers
Monica Gerson
Fri, 10 Jun 2011 08:13:55 -0400
Options Brief: Verigy Ltd.
Michael J. Zerinskas
Tue, 24 May 2011 14:39:52 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For May 23
Monica Gerson
Mon, 23 May 2011 01:10:14 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Advantest Completes Acquisition of Verigy Shares
Benzinga Staff
Jul 04, 2011
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of Verigy as They Move Higher on 35.4x Above-Average Volume (VRGY)
Chip Brian
Jun 10, 2011
Verigy Shares Up 54.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (VRGY)
Chip Brian
May 08, 2011
SmarTrend Vindicated on Verigy Uptrend Call: Stock Price Up 53.1% (VRGY)
Chip Brian
Apr 21, 2011
Verigy Shares Up 51.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (VRGY)
Chip Brian
Apr 14, 2011
Verigy Has Returned 50.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VRGY)
Chip Brian
Apr 06, 2011
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of Verigy as They Move Higher on 7.9x Above-Average Volume (VRGY)
Chip Brian
Mar 28, 2011
Shares of Verigy are Moving Higher on 4.5x Above-Average Volume (VRGY)
Chip Brian
Mar 21, 2011
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of Verigy as They Move Higher on 1.6x Above-Average Volume (VRGY)
Chip Brian
Mar 16, 2011
Verigy: The Trend Continues Up (VRGY)
Chip Brian
Mar 12, 2011
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
OptionsXpress, Rite Aid: Small-Cap Winners
webmaster
Mar 21, 2011
Short-Term Pin Candidates
webmaster
Feb 17, 2011
Verigy Gets Raised Bid From Advantest
webmaster
Dec 23, 2010
NetApp: Analysts' Upgrades, Downgrades
webmaster
Dec 13, 2010
Verigy, LTX-Credence to Merge
webmaster
Nov 18, 2010
David Einhorn Buys Apple, Sells EMC
webmaster
Nov 15, 2010
Volume Plays: ViroPharma, Stec
webmaster
Feb 24, 2010
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products