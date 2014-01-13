Market Overview

Vivakor Inc is engaged in the business of identifying new and promising technologies and acquiring them or provide secured funding for their development and commercialization. Its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of owning proprietary solvent and methodology for extraction of crude oil and exploration of natural resource assets for precious metals. The company's products and services include petroleum, natural and formulary products, mining and minerals. Its projects include Middle East project, Utah oil sands project, Exploration projects and Precious metals project.
