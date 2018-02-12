Read More

Videocon d2h Ltd provides DTH subscription television services to subscribers in India. It operates under the 'Videocon d2h' brand. The company operates in a single business segment Direct to Home services in India. The company carry's out transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting, which allows a subscriber to directly receive a broadcast signal from a satellite, through a satellite dish antenna and other equipment installed at the subscriber's premises, which is then decoded by a set-top box.