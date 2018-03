Read More

Obsidian Energy Ltd, based in Calgary, Alberta, is an independent Canadian energy company focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas resources in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. At the end of 2015, the company reported proven reserves before royalties of 208 million barrels of oil equivalent. Daily production averaged 86,000 barrels of oil equivalent in 2015, at a ratio of 69% oil/31% gas.