Orbital ATK is a globally integrated aerospace and defense company that builds and delivers space, defense, and aviation-related systems. The company collaborates with other companies during aircraft development programs and uses contracts to ensure future revenue. Numerous sales have come from contracts with agencies of the U.S. government. One aspect of the company offers engineering, manufacturing, and program management services to civil government and military space agencies. Many projects require significant investments in research and development to help with customization for clients.