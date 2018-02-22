Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade OA stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/08/17Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral0.0
10/06/17Wells FargoDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform0.0
10/06/17JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold0.0
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-02-22
Rev:
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-10
Rev:

Company Profile

Orbital ATK is a globally integrated aerospace and defense company that builds and delivers space, defense, and aviation-related systems. The company collaborates with other companies during aircraft development programs and uses contracts to ensure future revenue. Numerous sales have come from contracts with agencies of the U.S. government. One aspect of the company offers engineering, manufacturing, and program management services to civil government and military space agencies. Many projects require significant investments in research and development to help with customization for clients.
Visit company website