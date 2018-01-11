Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ENZY stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
10/30/17
Wells Fargo
Maintains
Market Perform
12.0
11/23/16
Jefferies
Maintains
Hold
7.0
11/17/16
Wells Fargo
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Enzymotec Shares Halted With Code 'T12'; On Dec. 11, Co Shareholders Approved Purchase By Frutarom
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 11 Jan 2018 09:12:43 -0400
Enzymotec Reports Holders Have Approved Purchase By Frutarom
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 18:16:06 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 27-30: Enzymotec-Frutarom, Akzo Nobel, Cleantech Solutions, Clariant-Huntsman
Charles Gross
Mon, 30 Oct 2017 08:10:43 -0400
8 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2017
Lisa Levin
Mon, 30 Oct 2017 04:59:58 -0400
Enzymotec to be Acquired by Frutarom for $11.90/Share in Cash
Charles Gross
Sun, 29 Oct 2017 10:12:23 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 28: Gilead-Kite Pharma, Enzymotec-Frutarom, MaxPoint-Valassis
Charles Gross
Tue, 29 Aug 2017 07:31:04 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 24: Frutarom-Enzymotec, Signet Jewelers, Platform Specialty
Charles Gross
Fri, 25 Aug 2017 08:41:23 -0400
20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Lisa Levin
Thu, 24 Aug 2017 12:38:33 -0400
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Lisa Levin
Thu, 24 Aug 2017 08:12:04 -0400
Frutarom Acquires 9.2% Stake in Enzymotec from Paulson; Intends to Offer $11.50/Share for Remaining Shares
Charles Gross
Thu, 24 Aug 2017 04:27:27 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Investor Network: Enzymotec Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Aug 16, 2017
Investor Network: Enzymotec Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
May 17, 2017
Enzymotec Ltd. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 06, 2017
CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Improved Academic Performance and Medication Rebound in Patients with ADHD Following the Use of Vayarin®, a Multi-Year, Real-World Retrospective Study
Globe Newswire
Jan 24, 2017
Improved Academic Performance and Medication Rebound in Patients with ADHD Following the Use of Vayarin®, a Multi-Year, Real-World Retrospective Study
Globe Newswire
Jan 10, 2017
Enzymotec Ltd. Announces Departure of its CEO
Globe Newswire
Nov 16, 2016
Enzymotec Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2016 Unaudited Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Nov 16, 2016
Enzymotec to Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Nov 02, 2016
Enzymotec Ltd. Granted New Patents for INFAT® in the U.S., Vayacog® in Japan and Phospholipid-Based Products in Canada and Korea
Globe Newswire
Sep 27, 2016
Enzymotec Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2016 Unaudited Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Aug 09, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
5 Health Care Stocks Gurus Are Buying
GuruFocus
Dec 07, 2017
Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Nov 18, 2017
Frutarom Will Acquire Full Ownership of the Specialty Nutrition Company Enzymotec at a Net ...
GuruFocus
Oct 29, 2017
Frutarom Bought a 9.—% Stake From Paulson, Enzymotecâs Largest Shareholder, to Reach a ...
GuruFocus
Aug 24, 2017
Enzymotec Launches Next Generation Krill Oil Product - Kâ¢REALÂ® Gold
GuruFocus
Jun 06, 2017
Enzymotec Ltd. to Present at the Jefferies —…–7 Global Healthcare Conference
GuruFocus
May 25, 2017
Enzymotec Files Annual Report on Form —…-F for the Year Ended December '–, —…–6
GuruFocus
Mar 16, 2017
Enzymotec announces the appointment of Erez Israeli as President and CEO
Seeking Alpha
Mar 09, 2017
Enzymotec's (ENZY) CEO Ariel Katz on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2017
Enzymotec misses by $0.13, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.1
0.07
-0.03
Rev:
14.36M
13.67M
-688.00K
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-03-21
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products