Entropic Communications, Inc.
ENTR
:AMEX
Sector:
Industry:
17.57
0.08 (0.46%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
17.49
Price Open
17.6
Volume
7,898
Day's Range
17.52 - 17.6
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
16.1
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/04/15
Needham
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
2/04/15
Credit Suisse
Upgrades
Underperform
Neutral
3.0
11/11/14
Credit Suisse
Maintains
Underperform
2.8
Headlines
Press Releases
Entropic Comm Reports Prelim. Q1 Adj EPS $0.06 Vs Est $0.04, Sales $48.7M Vs Est $45.25M
Eddie Staley
Wed, 22 Apr 2015 16:34:46 -0400
MaxLinear and Entropic Announce Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for MaxLinear's Pending Acquisition of Entropic
Eddie Staley
Fri, 27 Feb 2015 17:05:56 -0400
MaxLinear Gains On Merger Deal With Entropic Communications
John Seward
Wed, 04 Feb 2015 13:24:24 -0400
Morning Market Gainers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 04 Feb 2015 10:44:46 -0400
Needham Downgrades Entropic Communications to Hold, Removes $4.50 PT
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 04 Feb 2015 07:14:38 -0400
Credit Suisse Upgrades Entropic Communications to Neutral, Raises PT to $3.00
Eddie Staley
Wed, 04 Feb 2015 04:56:56 -0400
Entropic Communications Reports Q4 EPS Loss $0.28 Vs Est Loss $0.07, Sales $42.6M Vs Est $42.47M
Eddie Staley
Tue, 03 Feb 2015 17:27:28 -0400
UPDATE: MaxLinear to Purchase Entropic for $1.20/Share in Cash, 0.22 Shares of MXL
Eddie Staley
Tue, 03 Feb 2015 17:26:24 -0400
MaxLinear to Purchase Entropic for $1.20/Share in Cash, 0.22 Shares of MXL
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 03 Feb 2015 17:25:39 -0400
Entropic Shares Halted News Pending
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 03 Feb 2015 17:21:52 -0400
Citi Appointed by EntrepreneurShares to Provide ETF, Custody and Fund Administration Services for its first Exchange Traded Fund
Business Wire
Nov 29, 2017
Novatel Wireless Appoints New General Counsel, Lance Bridges
Globe Newswire
May 08, 2015
Entropic Reports Preliminary Financial Results for the First Quarter 2015
Globe Newswire
Apr 22, 2015
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Entropic Commmunications, Inc.
Business Wire
Mar 31, 2015
Entropic c.LINK1.1+ Access Solution to Deploy With Tianjin Broadcast and TV Network Co.
Globe Newswire
Mar 25, 2015
Sichuan Telecom Deploying Entropic-Based MoCA Home Networking Products
Globe Newswire
Mar 25, 2015
Entropic and Peking University Partner on HINOC 2.0 Access Solutions in China
Globe Newswire
Mar 25, 2015
Eardatek Expands Outdoor Units Product Line; Featuring Entropic's Channel Stacking Switch IC Technologies
Globe Newswire
Mar 24, 2015
Coship Addressing China's Emerging Home Networking Needs With Entropic MoCA
Globe Newswire
Mar 24, 2015
MaxLinear and Entropic Announce Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for MaxLinear's Pending Acquisition of Entropic
Globe Newswire
Feb 27, 2015
Biotechs, Brazil Among Past Month's Top-Performing Stock Plays
Investor's Business Daily
Feb 12, 2018
Facebook ETFs to Surge on Q4 Earnings Beat
Zacks
Feb 01, 2018
Best Price-Positioned Integrated Oil & Gas Stocks, As Seen By Market-Makers
Seeking Alpha
Mar 22, 2017
Why Entropic Communications (ENTR) Could Be Positioned for a Surge? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Apr 30, 2015
Entropic Communications beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Apr 22, 2015
Small Semiconductor Companies Being Acquired - What Company Might Be Next?
Seeking Alpha
Apr 09, 2015
Why Entropic Communications (ENTR) Might Be a Diamond in the Rough - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Mar 06, 2015
Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Entropic Communications (ENTR) Stock - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Mar 04, 2015
NXP Semiconductors About To Bag Freescale For $40 Billion
GuruFocus
Mar 03, 2015
NXP CEO: Deal With Freescale Will Create "Powerhouse"
Investor's Business Daily
Mar 02, 2015
Earnings
Q3 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2015-11-03
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
