Small Cities, Rural Areas To Win Big In This Segment Of The Real Estate Market In 2024

The short-term rental market is ever-changing. Last year, the market took a major hit. Demand diminished in the United States as a growing number of American travelers turned their attention to the cruise industry and overseas trips.

But that was then and this is now. According to AirDNA data, lower inflation rates and a rise in domestic travel will result in a market rebound.

Want to get involved in the short-term rental property game? Not sure you want to own property yourself? You're better off investing in real estate startups.

Jurny is the industry's leading vertically integrated, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered property management solution for streamlining every aspect of short-term rental operations. With backing from renowned venture capital (VC) firms Mucker Capital, Okapi Venture Capital and VITALIZE Venture Capital, it may be time to join the crowd.

What To Expect In The New Year

There's no way of knowing what the next 12 months will bring, but early indications point toward two segments as big winners.

It's anticipated that medium-sized and small urban and/or rural markets will drive the growth in demand while expanding their share of the U.S. rental market.

On the flip side, urban locations — which experienced serious growth and momentum throughout 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 — will level off. Growing competition, combined with regulatory restrictions, could make it difficult for rental property owners in these market segments.

Here are some additional 2024 projections shared in the AirDNA 2024 Outlook Report.

Keep a close eye on these numbers as 2024 unfolds.

