Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row

In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies.

Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.

In helping investors, builders, and allocators learn and achieve better growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

Impact: Pre-2020, by many, Benzinga was labeled as a startup and on the radar of few.

Then, after the onset of the pandemic, interest in financial markets exploded and Benzinga realized nearly 500% growth.

In 2021, the firm was acquired by Beringer Capital, a private equity firm focused on media, marketing, and technology for $300 million.

Since then, the firm has grown its social media presence, added to its portfolio of news and data products, and hosted multiple events including a Miami conference and afterparty with the likes of Ric Flair, Mike Tyson, and Rick Ross in attendance.

In this latest ranking, Benzinga came in at No. 1353 out of 5000, down from last year’s No. 1586, a validation of the firm’s commitment to helping users better understand and compete in today’s fast-moving markets.

In a statement, Benzinga's founder and CEO expressed excitement for what’s next.

“I’m proud to be an Inc. 5000 company for the second time in a row,” he said. “These past two years were an incredible challenge for us as we had to recover and adapt to the pandemic, as well as evolve our business model and deliver better value to our users.”

“479% growth in 3 years is no small number. I’m proud that we continue to find better ways to enable and enforce financial sustainability for a greater share of people.”

What’s Next: From leading coverage on money-making moves during the meme stock saga of the 2020s to throwing epic events like its upcoming Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago and Future of Crypto in New York, Benzinga will continue to make people more aware and connected.

“Benzinga was created to level the playing field for individual investors and, during a period of extreme uncertainty, I am incredibly proud of the Benzinga team for being a guiding light for our users, as reflected in the Inc. 5000 recognition,” Benzinga Vice President Luke Jacobi said.

“We have so much more in store for the Benzinga community and I cannot wait to keep building with our users.”