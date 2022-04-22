Last Call to Invest in This Startup as it Enters Hyper-Growth Phase

More than 200 investors have already backed Rule Breaker Snacks through its current offering on Republic, and time is quickly running out to get a piece of this early-stage company as it enters a potential hyper-growth phase.

Eight years ago, Nancy Kalish, founder and CEO of Rule Breaker Snacks, cracked the code to create a plant-based brownie that could satisfy even the pickiest snack food junkie. The certified health coach and former health journalist then took this discovery to market, launching Rule Breaker Snacks.

The company persevered through some of the most difficult startup stages and began hitting major milestones last year. In January 2021, Grupo Bimbo’s venture capital arm, Bimbo Ventures, made a minority investment in Rule Breaker Snacks — the first ever by its U.S. venture hub.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries and $15.4 billion in annual revenue. The company is most well known for its category-leading brands including Sara Lee, Arnold, Thomas’, Boboli, Entenmann's, Freihofer's and others.

Rule Breaker Snacks’ products are now sold in over 3,500 retail locations, such as Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (NYSE: ACI)Jewel, increasing to 4,800 locations by the end of 2022. Direct-to-consumer sales account for nearly half of revenue, and Rule Breaker Snacks is frequently an Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) "Top Choice" in vegan and gluten-free cookies and allergen-free cookies.

The company is currently on track to realize a nearly 70% year-over-year increase in sales by the end of 2022.

As Rule Breaker Snacks enters into a rapid growth phase, retail investors have the opportunity to make an early investment in this emerging company through the private market investment platform Republic.

Retail investors have until May 1, 2022, to invest alongside the world’s largest baking company in this revolutionary snack company.

Investment Highlights

Based on current projections, the company should be able to achieve a major acquisition within the next four years, which could result in significant return on investment for investors participating in the current offering.

The healthy snack sector is one of the fastest-growing categories in the food industry today.

The healthy snack market is projected to grow to $108 billion by 2027.

Plant-based food retail sales increased by 27% in 2020 to $7 billion, growing nine times faster than total food sales in the last two years.

The plant-based snack market is set to exceed $73 billion by 2028 with an 8.7% compound annual growth rate.

As many as 57% of U.S. households now purchase plant-based foods for health, animal welfare and environmental reasons.

The company has immediate plans to capture a larger share of this growing market, to include introducing new flavors, developing new multi-pack SKUs to increase average sales per customer, growing direct-to-consumer sales and expanding current U.S. and global distributions.

Photo: Courtesy of Rule Breaker Snacks