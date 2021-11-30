3 New Startup Investment Offerings to Check Out This Week

Here are three new startup crowdfunding campaigns worth checking out this week:

TRAQ

In an attempt to revolutionize invasive and expensive medical testing, TRAQ aims to use saliva to correctly evaluate particular and general health and wellness categories like energy, nutrition, hydration, fitness, stress, sleep and heart health. The process takes only 30 seconds, proving the future of health and wellness is here.

The Company: TRAQ, initially developed in research labs for the U.S. Air Force with over $32 million in government support, has now transitioned from lab to market. The startup has created a personal hand-held gadget that uses non-invasive saliva testing to monitor health, fitness and wellness in real-time.

TRAQ, unlike most personal health trackers, monitors particular biomarkers like cortisol, glucose, cholesterol, lactate and ketones to figure out what's going on within the body at the molecular level. In only 30 seconds, these indicators are able to provide reliable feedback on your fitness, health and wellness.

Investment Highlights: There is a growing desire for on-demand and convenient services in the healthcare and fitness industries. At-home testing, telemedicine, tailored medication and in-home gyms are all examples of this trend.

TRAQ is one of the first-ever solutions for offering on-demand knowledge and ownership of health and wellness without the hassle, invasiveness or cost of typical lab tests.

Minimum Investment: $362.25

Valuation Cap: $33.6 million

Offering Type: Equity

Type of Security Offered: Common shares

Price per Share: $14.49

Platform: StartEngine

PVpallet

PVpallet aims to increase efficiency and lower costs across the whole solar supply chain. The company is currently undergoing testing and finalizing injection mold modifications, with full-scale production expected to begin in Q1 2022.

The Company: With a recyclable, reusable and collapsible pallet design, PVpallet plans to disrupt the solar shipping sector. Industry-wide adoption of the company's unique solution could cut the amount of wood waste produced by the U.S. solar industry by over 60 million pounds per year.

PVpallets contain recycled plastic and are reground to make new pallets at the end of their life. This approach, which replaces wood pallets, eliminates wasteful deforestation and lowers the solar industry's carbon impact.

Investment Highlights: PVpallet has identified a significant issue: the solar business currently transports solar panels on single-use wood pallets. Pallets are typically thrown in landfills in the United States, resulting in about 60 million pounds of wood waste in 2020 alone.

The waste problem will expand in tandem with the solar industry's growth. PVpallet's 100% recyclable, reusable and collapsible pallet system specifically built for carrying solar panels intends to transform the solar business.

Minimum Investment: $400

Valuation Cap: $18.5 million

Offering Type: Equity

Type of Security Offered: Common shares

Price per Share: $25

Platform: StartEngine

Rap Plug Live

Rap Plug Live is a digital entertainment platform that connects hip hop fans with their favorite musicians and influential personalities in the industry.

The Company: Rap Plug Live is a digital content platform that makes it possible for fans and followers to see live videos and content from their favorite rap artists and industry professionals. Users can learn from the greatest by watching them share their experiences, talents, shortcuts, failures and accomplishments.

Rap Plug Live ensures that all followers get access to concerts, listening parties and behind-the-scenes content, from concert live streaming to exclusive events. Users can join from any location on the planet with only a screen or headset.

Investment Highlights: Rap Plug aims to teach the masses about the ins and outs of the hip hop industry because of its in-house star power and academic bandwidth. Industry experts frequently share never-before-heard insights that inspire and provide easily transferable abilities to other fields.

Rap Plug has gained and activated users and accounts on its platform who have tested, vetted and learned from top industry influencers and professionals. The startup has also earned thousands of dollars in income from online content, artist service offerings and sold-out success events and activations across the country.

Minimum Investment: $249.70

Valuation Cap: $20 million

Offering Type: Equity

Type of Security Offered: Common shares

Price per Share: $2.27

Platform: StartEngine

Photo by Proxyclick Visitor Management System on Unsplash