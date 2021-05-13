ParcelLab Raises $112M To Improve Final-Mile Communication

ParcelLab, a final-mile fulfillment software service based in Germany, announced this week it has raised $112 million in a Series C funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Capnamic Ventures, coparion and Endeit Capital. The company's last raise took place in 2019 for an undisclosed amount.

"ParcelLab's team is the perfect example of internet entrepreneurs that we want to support – entrepreneurs who can drive the change to make Europe more competitive and who have the ambition to become global market leaders," said Philipp Schroeder, a partner at Endeit, in a statement.

ParcelLab describes its system as an "operational experience platform," providing white-label technologies to brands for better communication of final-mile delivery status. Once a product is ordered, the platform allows customers to send messages to brands and communicates back to them all updates, including order preparation, shipping, returns and refunds.

ParcelLab's platform takes in data on the ordered product and even includes weather and traffic updates to customize the delivery experience for the anticipated issues. For example, if it is raining outside, the system will let the driver and customer know that the package will be placed undercover to avoid weather damage.

With a white-label platform, brands can tailor the interface for an overall better customer experience, including sending assembly instructions at delivery and recommending products for next purchases.

According to its website, parcelLab's customer Lidl, an international supermarket based in Germany, has found 85% of its customers have returned to its web shop and the average basket size has increased 12% since leveraging the company's technologies.

ParcelLab's platform allows for order consolidation, avoiding multiple emails from various delivery partners to the end consumers. Companies like FARFETCH, an international fashion marketplace, have used the technology to bring a better customer experience to order management from brand warehouses in over 50 countries, according to parcelLab's website.

The company plans to use the new funds for new product development and global expansion.

