Why DraftKings Shares Are Rising

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher, rebounding after the stock fell last week following a short position from investor Jim Chanos.

DraftKings shares have been in free fall over the last three months, trading down by 32% over the past month. Short seller Jim Chanos added some fuel to the DraftKings fire when he announced that he has been short the stock for "most of 2021."... Read More

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports (DFS), sports betting, and iGaming opportunities and is also involved in the design & development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products.

DraftKings has a 52-week high of $74.38 and a 52-week low of $27.48.