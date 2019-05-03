Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan said put options volume in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Thursday was 1.5 times the call options volume and there was a trade that caught his attention during the session.
He explained that somebody rolled out from the May 3, 250-strike calls and bought to open the May 10, 250-strike calls for $4.77. The trade breaks even at $254.77 or 4.37 percent above the closing price on Thursday.
