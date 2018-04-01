Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Facebook, Tesla And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the e-commerce leader and an upcoming, unusual IPO.

Bearish calls featured social media stocks and the big cryptocurrency.

In the past week, investors' darlings such as Amazon, Facebook and Tesla found themselves facing unexpected scrutiny. Perhaps not surprisingly, that brought out both supporters and detractors.

Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Canaccord Keeps The Faith In Facebook, Says Advertisers Will Follow Customers" by Bill Haddad shows why the sell-off in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is an attractive entry point.

In "Advertisers May Be Committing More Dollars To Amazon," Brett Hershman examines the prospect from advertising growth at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Elizabeth Balboa's "Tesla Weakness Could Be 'One Of The Buying Opportunities Investors Have Been Waiting For,' Says Morgan Stanley" suggests that the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) sell-off also offers an entry point.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) are among the top picks in Shanthi Rexaline's "After Sell-Off, Buckingham Research Compiles Shopping List Of Bargain Bank Stocks."

In Wayne Duggan's "RBC Bullish On Spotify Ahead Of IPO, Sets $220 Price Target," see why at least one analyst has initiated coverage of this music streaming leader even before it begins trading.

Bears

"Wedbush's Firsthand Starbucks Checks Prompt Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick takes a look why the Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) China business may be weaker than expected.

In Bill Haddad's "Gene Munster: After Facebook Fallout, Investors Could Flock To Privacy Safe Havens," see why the troubles at Facebook could have investors looking for other opportunities.

One top analyst was surprised that seemingly unfounded rumors moved General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock so much, according to "JPMorgan Dismisses Buffett-GE Buyout Rumor" by Wayne Duggan.

In "Citron Slaps $25 Target On Twitter Amid Data Privacy Concerns," Elizabeth Balboa shows how increased social media scrutiny puts the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) revenue model at risk.

Taylor Cox's "The Low-Key Indicator That The Bitcoin Bubble May Have Burst" makes the case that the spotlight cryptocurrency is in the throes of a bear market and unlikely to break out of any time soon.

