High-Yield REITs To Watch: Three Wall Street-Approved S&P 500 Gems

For income-focused investors, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a goldmine, offering steady dividends backed by tangible assets.

Our search for top REITs focused on large-cap stocks from the S&P 500 index with a dividend yield exceeding 5% and Wall Street analysts rating them a "Buy" or higher. This rigorous filter led us to three standout picks that combine high yield with growth potential. From healthcare facilities to retail and casinos, these REITs provide both robust income and diversified exposure.

1. Healthpeak Properties Inc. DOC : A Prescription For Income

Dividend Yield: 5.40%

Market Cap: $15.81 billion

Sector: Healthcare Facilities

Healthpeak Properties is a healthcare-focused REIT with a flair for stability and growth. Offering a 5.40% dividend yield, DOC has seen a stellar 30.67% performance over the past year and 12.32% year-to-date gains. Its price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) ratio of 18.41 signals a fair valuation, making it an attractive choice for yield-seeking investors.

With the healthcare sector’s resilience, Healthpeak benefits from long-term demographic trends like aging populations, positioning itself as a dependable dividend payer in a defensive industry.

2. Realty Income Corp. O : The Monthly Dividend Machine

Dividend Yield: 5.37%

Market Cap: $51.55 billion

Sector: Retail

Nicknamed "The Monthly Dividend Company," Realty Income is a household name in income investing. Offering a 5.37% yield, O maintains a strong foothold in retail real estate, with a portfolio diversified across industries and tenants. Despite modest performance year-to-date (1.57%), its P/FCF of 15.84 underscores solid fundamentals.

Realty Income's consistent payouts and reputation for reliable income make it a cornerstone for dividend-focused portfolios. Whether the market’s hot or cold, this REIT remains a fan favorite for its unwavering commitment to shareholder returns.

3. VICI Properties Inc. VICI : A Jackpot For Investors

Dividend Yield: 5.20%

Market Cap: $34.60 billion

Sector: Diversified

VICI Properties owns an enviable portfolio of casino and gaming assets, including Las Vegas landmarks. Its 5.20% dividend yield is paired with a P/FCF of 15.01, making it the most attractively valued among our picks. Over the past six months, VICI has outperformed with a 16.18% gain, outpacing broader market indices.

As the gaming industry recovers post-pandemic, VICI is well-positioned to capture growth while rewarding investors with consistent income. With its diversified exposure and high yield, this REIT is a safe bet for any portfolio.

These REITs—Healthpeak, Realty Income, and VICI Properties—combine strong dividend yields with promising growth, backed by Wall Street's confidence.

Whether you're looking for healthcare stability, retail reliability, or a gamble on casinos, these large-cap REITs deliver income with the potential for capital appreciation. For investors, the choice is clear: when it comes to dividends, these are the real estate crown jewels.

