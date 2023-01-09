Ventas Inc. REIT: Relief Rally Gains New Strength

While quite a few real estate investment trusts (REITs) are just now coming off of new lows, Ventas Inc. VTR is up to a three-month high.

The company is focused mostly on healthcare and owns 1,200 properties nationwide totaling 24 million square feet of space. Its market capitalization is $19.11 billion, putting the company in the relatively large category for the sector.

Chicago-based Ventas is a component of the Standard & Poor’s 500 and offers a diverse portfolio of real estate, including 817 senior housing communities, 330 medical office buildings and life science research and innovation centers, among other projects.

Funds from operations, reported Nov. 3, came in at $0.76 with quarterly revenue of $1 billion and annual revenue (as of Sept. 30) of $4.1 billion.

Average daily volume on the New York Stock Exchange is a robust 2.29 million shares.

The company pays a dividend of 3.76%.

The most recent analyst rating for Ventas is from Credit Suisse, which, in November reiterated its Outperform rating for the REIT.

The daily price chart for Ventas looks like this:

After bottoming in mid-October, the REIT has had a successful run-up from $35 to $47.82, a 37% gain in about three months. Buyers like Ventas as its 50-day moving average (the blue line) is now trending upward and seems as if it’s about to cross above its 200-day moving average (the red line), a possibly bullish indicator.

The Ventas weekly price chart is here:

Unlike many real estate investment trusts, this one managed to say well above the March 2020 pandemic scare lows. A positive message for Ventas would be for the price to move above both of the significant moving averages, just above the present price.

From the standpoint of price action, Ventas is among the better-performing REITs.

