REITs Thursday Morning: Down At The Open

All of the major real estate investment trusts are down at the opening bell today in line with the general sell-off going on for the stock market as a whole.

Selling is especially evident in Park Hotels & Resorts PK, which is off immediately by 3.11%:

The REIT is re-testing the lows from earlier in June. A close at this price would represent a new low for the year for the REIT.

Real Estate News Bite:

Medical Properties Trust MPW this morning is off by 2.89%:

The REIT, which invests in healthcare facilities around the country, is taking back all of Wednesday’s gains. It’s a reversal in direction for one of the majors that had been continuing upward.

Kimco Realty KIM is down by 2.65%:

After a steady upward trend off of the mid-June lows, this real estate investment trust is headed back downward this morning.

Host Hotels & Resorts HST is not escaping the unloading in the sector. It’s off by 2.39%:

The REIT is another in the sector that is re-testing the earlier-in-the-month lows – and the December, 2021 price lows.

Today is not only the end of the month but also the end of the 2nd quarter, a day on the calendar where institutional fund managers are often busy re-orienting portfolios. It’s likely today’s selling among these major real estate investment trusts is affected by the phenomenon.