REIT's On The Move: VICI Properties Down, Realty Income Up

VICI Properties Inc VICI dropped by 0.75% Wednesday on lighter volume than previous trading sessions this week:

The New York, New York-based real estate investment trust owns significant Las Vegas properties including Caesars Palace, The Venetian and MGM Grand. VICI is attractive to income-oriented investors with its dividend of 4.92%.

That’s quite a trading range with a low in January at $25.50, a nice rally up to $33.50 and then the heavy volume selling in June that took it down to $27.50 before this week’s bounce back upward.

Hear VICI CEO, Ed Pitoniak, on The Lazy Landlord Podcast discussing the importance of owning dividend-paying stocks.

Realty Income Corp O, probably the most widely-followed of all the REITs, gained 1.41% at the open on Thursday, making it 4 days of the last 5 for upward movement:

The big net-lease real estate investment trust is making its investors happy with a 4.92% dividend yield. Wells Fargo & Co. WFC analysts recently named Realty Income as “one of the 10 best recession stocks to buy” – just in case a recession happens to show up.

Note that the units are down from an April high of almost $75 and up from a mid-June low of $62.50. The positive divergences on the relative strength indicator and the moving average convergence/divergence indicator (below the price chart) may be a good sign for the REIT.

An Alternative Option

