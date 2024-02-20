Dave Ramsey Gives Advice To Exhausted 'Warrior Princess' Who Wants To Give Up Homeownership To Rent For The Rest Of Her Life: 'Right Now It Feels Good But It's Not Going To Be Good Down The Road' – Here's Why Renting Makes You A Victim

Loading... Loading...

On an episode of The Dave Ramsey Show, financial guru Dave Ramsey discussed the financial and emotional challenges of downsizing and the decision to rent versus own in retirement. Maria, a caller from Chicago, shared her situation with Ramsey, seeking advice on whether renting for the next 30 years would be a wise financial move.

At 58, Maria, a single mother who raised four children and worked overtime to secure a debt-free status with a fully funded emergency fund, retirement savings with $1 million and a paid-off home valued at $350,000, found herself at a crossroads. Despite her financial success, Maria expressed a desire to simplify her life, contemplating renting as a means to avoid the responsibilities of homeownership.

Ramsey responded with a perspective that renting long-term could destabilize Maria’s financial future because of the inevitable increase in rental costs over time. He said, “If you rent instead of owning a paid-for property going into retirement, you’re destabilizing your life because every year your housing cost is going to go up. Renting for 30 years means you are a victim of the real estate market instead of riding the wave."

However, Ramsey also recognized the emotional and physical toll of Maria’s lifelong responsibilities. He praised her resilience and achievements, referring to her as a “warrior princess” who had successfully navigated the challenges of raising a family and maintaining a home on her own. "For 20 years, you’ve been a she-bear out here fighting, scratching, clawing and you’re just tired,” Ramsey acknowledged, understanding her exhaustion and desire for a change.

Ramsey proposed an alternative solution that balanced financial wisdom with Maria’s need for ease and comfort. He suggested, “You need to go buy a brand new condominium where someone does all the exterior maintenance and every appliance and everything inside is brand new. You earned it. You’re a rock star, and you need to enjoy a little bit of this money.”

As the conversation progressed, Ramsey’s co-host chimed in, underscoring the pitfalls of making decisions from a place of fatigue or stress, particularly when it comes to housing. He said, “Right now it feels good, but it’s not going to be good down the road.”

For Maria, and many others in similar situations, the decision to downsize or change living arrangements in retirement is not solely about the financial implications but also about finding a balance that allows for a fulfilling and stress-free life.

Renting may not be the right option for someone going into retirement because of the upward trajectory of rental costs. However, it’s important to recognize that for some, renting is either the only option or the most suitable one based on their circumstances.

This reality highlights a broader spectrum of housing needs and preferences, particularly among those who may not wish to deal with the complexities and maintenance responsibilities of homeownership. For those exploring alternative paths within the real estate market, platforms like Arrived allow individuals to invest in shares of rental properties. This approach provides a means to earn passive income through rental revenue, capitalizing on the consistent demand for rental accommodations without the direct burdens of being a landlord.

Ramsey’s dialogue with Maria offers valuable insights into the complexities of financial planning in later life, highlighting the need to weigh the pros and cons of renting versus owning while also acknowledging the personal journey and sacrifices that have led to this point. His advice encourages individuals to not only consider the financial aspects of such decisions but also to reward themselves for their hard work and resilience, ensuring that their retirement years are both financially stable and enjoyable.

