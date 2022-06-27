Real Estate Investors Can Earn An 18% Target Return In Reno-Lake Tahoe With CrowdStreet's Latest Hotel Offering

The real estate investing platform CrowdStreet has a new offering in Reno-Lake Tahoe. The Aloft Reno-Taho International is a 164-room Marriot hotel that will serve the Reno-Lake Tahoe area. The Aloft is conveniently located within walking distance of the Reno-Lake Tahoe Airport.

“Aloft” by Marriot is a designation given to 205 of its hotels around the world, which are catered towards luxury conscious travelers and feature modern amenities, such as luxury bathrooms and nine-foot ceilings. The Aloft Reno-Tahoe was recently named Marriot’s Aloft “Hotel of the Year''. This prestigious award was given to the Aloft Reno-Tahoe based on its innovative design, brand management and unique architectural design.

Investment Highlights

The Aloft was built in 2020 and offers travelers easy access to dozens of ski resorts, top notch casinos and the San Francisco bay area (which is just a 35-40 minute flight). The Aloft’s recent build date also means that it’s still incredibly modern. Additionally, the Aloft has maintained a strong occupancy rate of nearly 90% during the pandemic, which means there should be strong potential for increased revenue as people begin traveling again.

The project sponsor, JMA Ventures, LLC, is looking to raise $13,427,089 in investor equity. The Aloft is also the newest hotel in the Reno area, which means investors get a low-maintenance asset and the brand recognition that comes with its Marriot affiliation. The Aloft is situated on land owned by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority and has a tenant-friendly lease that requires zero property tax payments for the next 50 years.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Projected hold period: 5 years

Projected internal rate of return (IRR): 18.8%

Projected annual average cash yield: 15.5%

Projected equity multiple: 1.9x

Interested investors must submit offers by July 18, 2022. Offers must be fully funded by July 20, 2022. Distributions are projected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

View offering details on CrowdStreet

About the Project Sponsor

JMA Ventures is a San Francisco-based real estate investment and management company that focuses on luxury travel accommodations and high-end “leisure-lifestyle” assets. They currently act as managing partner for over $2 billion in hospitality, residential and retail assets across the western United States. The Aloft will be managed by Aimbridge, which is the world’s largest hotel management company with over 1500 hotel properties under management globally.

