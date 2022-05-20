Atlanta Real Estate Investment Update - Current Investment Listings and Market Data

Atlanta is the largest city in Georgia and has the 8th largest metropolitan area in the United States. A recent increase in households attributes to a growing demand for homes and a rise in home values.

Real Estate Market Trends in Atlanta

Atlanta median home price: $368,000

Over the past 3 years, the Atlanta real estate market has seen steady growth in median home prices. In both the Atlanta and national markets, home values have increased by over $150,000 since 2018. Prices have risen 21.9% year-over-year and are currently on an upward trend while trying to keep up with demand on less than a 1 month's supply.

Rental Market in Atlanta

Atlanta median rent: $1,886

Atlanta rental vacancy: 7.3%

The rental market here is also experiencing an increase in median prices. Up 19.2% year over year, it is now aligned with the national average. While the rental vacancy rate remains staggered, the median rent prices are still climbing.

Related: How to Buy Your First Rental Property

Current Real Estate Investments in Atlanta

There are 22 multifamily and residential income properties currently listed for sale in Atlanta on Loopnet.

The three most interesting multifamily properties for sale in Atlanta right now are:

1136 Crescent Ave NE: 14 Unit apartment building, recently renovated, located in the heart of midtown. This rare find is a mixed-use property offering 2 retail spaces as well as a prime location. It's listed right now for $12,500,000 by Bull Realty.

100 Peyton Rd SW: 230-unit garden apartment complex at Overlook Ridge is currently for sale. This complex was built in 2004, with many amenities including a pool and fitness center. It has great curb appeal as well as recent updates. It is being offered by GREA.

Single Family Residential Portfolio: 8 single-family homes located in Fulton County are being sold in bulk for $1,720,000. These homes are 2 & 3 Bedroom homes with great income potential in neighborhood settings. Offered by Bull Realty.

Market data source: Housing Tides

More Real Estate News From Benzinga