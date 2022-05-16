New Real Estate Investment Offering: 4 Single-Family Rental Homes in North Carolina with 20.7% Target Annualized Return

The real estate investment platform Invown has launched an offering for a portfolio of four single-family rental properties in a suburb of Charlotte, NC, with a minimum investment of $1,000. The new-construction homes are located in the Mill Stone Community in Conover, NC.

The four properties are being acquired by the deal sponsor, Golden Eagle Real Estate, for $1.1 million at an average price per square foot of $137. Each home is approximately 3,000 square feet and features four bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and a two-car garage.

Investment Highlights: The properties are being acquired at an attractive price, with Redfin data showing an average sale price per square foot of $175 in Conover and an extremely limited supply of single-family rentals. Zillow predicts home prices in this market will rise 24% over the next twelve months.

Minimum investment: $1,000

Target annualized return: 20.7%

Preferred return: 8%

Target equity multiple: 3.2x

Target investment term: 7 years

Non-accredited investors allowed: Yes

View offering details on Benzinga Alternative Investments.

Deal Sponsor: The investment is being offered by Delta Housing 30X LLC, a subsidiary of Golden Eagle Real Estate. Golden Eagle Real Estate has $40 million of assets under management and specializes in acquiring, repositioning and managing select single-family homes in expanding markets throughout the United States.

Photo: Courtesy of Invown