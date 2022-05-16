QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

New Real Estate Investment Offering: 4 Single-Family Rental Homes in North Carolina with 20.7% Target Annualized Return

by Kevin Vandenboss, Benzinga Editor 
May 16, 2022 11:45 PM | 1 min read

The real estate investment platform Invown has launched an offering for a portfolio of four single-family rental properties in a suburb of Charlotte, NC, with a minimum investment of $1,000. The new-construction homes are located in the Mill Stone Community in Conover, NC.

The four properties are being acquired by the deal sponsor, Golden Eagle Real Estate, for $1.1 million at an average price per square foot of $137. Each home is approximately 3,000 square feet and features four bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and a two-car garage.

Investment Highlights: The properties are being acquired at an attractive price, with Redfin data showing an average sale price per square foot of $175 in Conover and an extremely limited supply of single-family rentals. Zillow predicts home prices in this market will rise 24% over the next twelve months.

  • Minimum investment: $1,000
  • Target annualized return: 20.7%
  • Preferred return: 8%
  • Target equity multiple: 3.2x
  • Target investment term: 7 years
  • Non-accredited investors allowed: Yes

View offering details on Benzinga Alternative Investments.

Deal Sponsor: The investment is being offered by Delta Housing 30X LLC, a subsidiary of Golden Eagle Real Estate. Golden Eagle Real Estate has $40 million of assets under management and specializes in acquiring, repositioning and managing select single-family homes in expanding markets throughout the United States.

Photo: Courtesy of Invown

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Alternative investmentsinvownoffering announcementreal estate crowdfundingreal estate investingReal Estate