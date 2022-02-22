Real Estate Investing Has Changed And A New Investment Strategy Is Emerging

Investing in real estate has traditionally required a significant capital commitment and involved a long, tedious process of sourcing deals, arranging financing and jumping through countless hoops just to get to the closing table.

Not to mention, the time and energy that goes into managing an investment property has caused many first-time real estate investors to unload their properties long before their investment matured.

New Era of Real Estate Investing

While income producing real estate has historically generated higher total returns than the overall stock market, the simplicity of buying stocks online or through a mobile app has helped the stock market remain one of the most popular investment vehicles for retail investors.

What if you could invest in real estate just as easily? Well, you can. Changes in regulations under the JOBS Act along with improvements in technology have finally made it just as easy for individual investors to buy shares of income generating properties as it is to buy shares of a publicly traded company.

Buy Share of Rental Properties Online: One of the companies leading the charge in this new era of real estate investing is Arrived Homes. The company allows non-accredited investors to buy shares of rental properties with a minimum investment of only $100.

The company acquires income producing properties in some of the fastest growing markets across the country and handles all of the management responsibilities. Investors can simply buy shares of the properties they like and collect passive income while waiting for the homes to increase in value over time.

Platforms like Arrived Homes are making real estate investing more appealing to the masses by simplifying the process and making shares of real estate an affordable asset to own.

As more platforms emerge and the number of available opportunities increases, it’s likely that fractional investing will quickly become the dominant real estate investment strategy.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes