Fractional Investment Now Available In These 8 Rental Properties

The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes just added eight new offerings to its platform today, allowing retail investors to buy shares of rental properties with a minimum investment as low as $100.

New Rental Property Investment Offerings

The eight new properties are located in markets across Georgia, Arizona, Alabama and South Carolina. Each of the properties are available for investment at $10 per share with a $100 minimum investment.

How The Arrived Homes Platform Works

Arrived Homes finds and acquires residential rental properties, then offers shares of the properties to investors through its online platform. Investors can browse available properties and invest in whichever ones they choose.

The company handles the management of the properties while investors collect their share of the rental income and wait for the property to appreciate in value over time.

After a target hold period of five to seven years, Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the equity to each investor according to the number of shares they own. Assuming the property increases in value, the investors share in the profits from the sale.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes