Fractional Investment Now Available In These 8 Rental Properties
Kevin Vandenboss , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 15, 2022 1:00pm   Comments
The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes just added eight new offerings to its platform today, allowing retail investors to buy shares of rental properties with a minimum investment as low as $100. 

New Rental Property Investment Offerings

The eight new properties are located in markets across Georgia, Arizona, Alabama and South Carolina. Each of the properties are available for investment at $10 per share with a $100 minimum investment.

Photos and data from Arrived Homes
Property Photo Property Name Location Monthly Rent More Information
The Greenhill rental property

The Greenhill

Elgin, SC

$2,495

View Details
The Wave rental property

The Wave

Fairburn, GA

$2,095

View Details
The Delta rental property

The Delta

Atlanta, GA

$2,195

View Details
The Lovejoy rental property

The Lovejoy

Hampton, GA

$1,895

View Details
The Kawana rental property

The Kawana

Harvest, AL

$1,795

View Details
The Emporia rental property

The Emporia

McDonough, GA

$2,195

View Details
The Saint rental property

The Saint

Tucson, AZ

$1,895

View Details
The Tuxford rental property

The Tuxford

Columbia, SC

$1,795

View Details

How The Arrived Homes Platform Works 

Arrived Homes finds and acquires residential rental properties, then offers shares of the properties to investors through its online platform. Investors can browse available properties and invest in whichever ones they choose.

The company handles the management of the properties while investors collect their share of the rental income and wait for the property to appreciate in value over time.

After a target hold period of five to seven years, Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the equity to each investor according to the number of shares they own. Assuming the property increases in value, the investors share in the profits from the sale.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrived Homes

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

