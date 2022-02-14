New Real Estate Crowdfunding Offerings Live This Week

Deal flow has been picking up steam so far in 2022, with some of the top real estate crowdfunding platforms significantly increasing the number of new offerings available to investors.

The increased crowdfunding activity we’re seeing shows that more investors are realizing the benefit of diversifying their portfolios with alternative assets and is a testament to the strong returns many are seeing through real estate crowdfunding.

Here are the new offerings we’re excited about this week from Arrived Homes, CrowdStreet and RealCrowd:

Arrived Homes

Arrived Homes will be launching eight new offerings on its platform this week. The platform offers shares of individual rental properties to non-accredited investors with a minimum investment of only $100.

New Rental Properties: The new offerings will be for single-family homes in Georgia, Arizona, Alabama and South Carolina. Investors in these properties will receive quarterly dividends from the rental income and later benefit from any price appreciation when the homes are sold.

View offering details

CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet has four offerings scheduled to go live this week for a variety of property types. Each one has a minimum investment of $25,000 and are for accredited investors only.

Boise Growth Portfolio: A 122-unit multifamily property in Boise, ID, with a value-add opportunity through renovations and improved operations. Boise is ranked number one out of the top 100 metros for population growth, with an annual growth rate at nearly four times the national average.

Target IRR: 18.4%

Target equity multiple: 1.6x

Target average cash yield: 3.7%

Target investment term: 3 years

View offering details

305 Huntland: A 48,000 square foot office building in the central Austin office market in Austin, TX. The offering has a strong value-add component to it with the planned renovation of existing vacant space into individual private offices.

Target IRR: 16.1%

Target equity multiple: 2.8x

Target average cash yield: 15.2%

Target investment term: 10 years

View offering details

Ashcroft Place: The development of a 178-unit build-to-rent community in Oswego, IL. The development is located in the fastest growing county in Illinois, with a population growth of 14.9% since 2010.

Target IRR: 19.6%

Target equity multiple: 1.7x

Target investment term: 3 years

View offering details

Centennial Tech Center: A 100% leased, two-building industrial flex property located in Centennial, Colorado. This stabilized asset with strong occupancy history is located in a desirable market for large industrial users.

Target IRR: 12.1%

Target equity multiple: 1.52x

Target average cash yield: 9

Target investment term: 5 years

View offering details

RealCrowd

RealCrowd has been releasing a number of exciting opportunities this year, with its most recent providing investors with the ability to capitalize on the tremendous growth in demand for last-mile industrial properties.

The Miami Industrial Portfolio: Five last-mile industrial assets totaling over 250,000 square feet at a significant discount to replacement cost. The properties have a value-add opportunity with tenants on short-term leases and in-place rents 30% below market.

Minimum investment: $50,000

Target IRR: 23.77%

Target equity multiple: 1.7x

Target investment term: 2-3 years

View offering details

Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet