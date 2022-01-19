Fractional Investments Available in These 3 Arizona Rental Properties

Arrived Homes recently launched a new batch of rental properties on its real estate investment platform with a minimum investment of $100.

The Arizona properties are located in the Tucson area and have monthly rents ranging from $1,795 to $2,295.

How The Arrived Homes Platform Works

Arrived Homes finds and acquires residential rental properties, then offers shares of the properties to investors through its online platform. Investors can browse available properties and invest in whichever ones they choose.

The company handles the management of the properties while investors collect their share of the rental income and wait for the property to appreciate in value over time.

After a target hold period of five to seven years, Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the equity to each investor according to the number of shares they own. Assuming the property increases in value, the investors share in the profits from the sale.

Arizona Rental Properties on Arrived Homes

The Scepter



This 1,500 square foot home is located in the fast-growing community of Corona De Tucson in the heart of Corona.

Purchase price: $270,000

Monthly rent: $1,795

Year built: 2019

Beds: 3

Baths: 2.5

View Property Details

The Bandelier



This 1,900 square foot home is located in Tucson, Arizona.

Purchase price: $349,900

Monthly rent: $2,295

Year built: 2015

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

View Property Details

El Diablo



This large 2,185 square foot home is located in Tucson Arizona.

Purchase price: $297,000

Monthly rent: $1,895

Year built: 2018

Beds: 4

Baths: 2.5

View Property Details

How to Invest

The rental property offerings on Arrived Homes are available to non-accredited investors. Shares can be purchased in of the available properties on the platform, including these three Arizona homes, by signing up for a free account directly through Arrived Homes website.

Photos: Courtesy of Arrived Homes