Fractional Investments Available in These 3 Arizona Rental Properties
Arrived Homes recently launched a new batch of rental properties on its real estate investment platform with a minimum investment of $100.
The Arizona properties are located in the Tucson area and have monthly rents ranging from $1,795 to $2,295.
How The Arrived Homes Platform Works
Arrived Homes finds and acquires residential rental properties, then offers shares of the properties to investors through its online platform. Investors can browse available properties and invest in whichever ones they choose.
The company handles the management of the properties while investors collect their share of the rental income and wait for the property to appreciate in value over time.
After a target hold period of five to seven years, Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the equity to each investor according to the number of shares they own. Assuming the property increases in value, the investors share in the profits from the sale.
Arizona Rental Properties on Arrived Homes
The Scepter
This 1,500 square foot home is located in the fast-growing community of Corona De Tucson in the heart of Corona.
- Purchase price: $270,000
- Monthly rent: $1,795
- Year built: 2019
- Beds: 3
- Baths: 2.5
The Bandelier
This 1,900 square foot home is located in Tucson, Arizona.
- Purchase price: $349,900
- Monthly rent: $2,295
- Year built: 2015
- Beds: 3
- Baths: 2
El Diablo
This large 2,185 square foot home is located in Tucson Arizona.
- Purchase price: $297,000
- Monthly rent: $1,895
- Year built: 2018
- Beds: 4
- Baths: 2.5
How to Invest
The rental property offerings on Arrived Homes are available to non-accredited investors. Shares can be purchased in of the available properties on the platform, including these three Arizona homes, by signing up for a free account directly through Arrived Homes website.
