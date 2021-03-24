RealtyMogul Review

Pros:

Do everything from finding the investment property through to signing the legal documents and monitoring your portfolio, all in one platform.

All properties are pre-vetted through RealtyMogul's transparent and rigorous due diligence process.

Investment minimums as low as $5,000

Keep track of investments with regular updates posted directly to your dashboard

Automated investing

Cons:

Individual property marketplace is only open to accredited investors

Does not offer portfolio management

Best for:

Newer accredited investors who want access to pre-vetted properties

Non-accredited investors seeking consistent cash flow from well-managed REITs

Experienced real estate investors who want access to deal-specific information that allows them to perform their own due diligence more easily.

1- minute review: This unique online platform enables investors to handle the entire commercial real estate investing process right from their RealtyMogul dashboard. With rigorously vetted property listings, expertly managed REITs, and a commitment to providing top-notch service and support to its members, RealtyMogul makes commercial real estate accessible to everyday investors.



RealtyMogul is online property investment platform that streamlines the commercial real estate investing process and provides investors with a wide range of opportunities and products to grow their portfolio. The innovative online platform is the first of its kind to make commercial real estate investing more accessible to regular investors. With a thorough due diligence process, a full range of investing products and services, and user-friendly platform make RealtyMogul one of the most unique fintech solutions on the market. Learn more about how it works and what it offers in our Realty Mogul review below.

RealtyMogul Services

What sets RealtyMogul apart is its online commercial real estate marketplace but that's not the only service they offer. In addition to investing in individual properties through the marketplace, investors can also invest in RealtyMogul's own REITs and find easily find 1031 eligible investments (more on this later).

The marketplace is such a standout feature because it makes finding and investing in institutional-quality properties accessible to everyday investors. Before RealtyMogul, finding profitable commercial real estate opportunities required doing your own due diligence, an exhaustive process that required deep knowledge of the real estate market. To do this at any scale, you would need to join a private equity fund where eligibility requirements are strict, and you have less control over the specific properties the fund invests in.

The RealtyMogul platform only displays pre-vetted properties. The team does the leg work for you and then includes the due diligence reports with the property listing. You only see properties that meet the company's strict criteria, and you have full access to those reports to check the due diligence yourself. This level of transparency enables investors to manage risk and take a more active role in deciding which properties make it into their own portfolio.

As mentioned earlier, the platform also offers two public, non-traded REITs to its members:

MOGULREIT I: Built for conservative investors seeking consistent income, this REIT invests in stable, low-risk multi-family, retail, and office real estate to provide investors with consistent monthly income. The minimum investment is $5,000 and the annualized distribution rate is 6%.

MOGULREIT II: Built for growth investors seeking attractive capital appreciation, this REIT invests exclusively in multi-family buildings that it then makes capital improvements to in order to increase rent and decrease expenses. The minimum investment is $5,000 and investors receive quarterly payouts at an annualized distribution rate of 4.5%.

Finally, RealtyMogul offers a 1031 platform. 1031 exchanges are a way to immediately reinvest proceeds from the sale of a property before those proceeds become taxable. They are complicated transactions since they're subject to extensive eligibility requirements in order to qualify for the tax deferment investors use them for. With this platform, that process is simplified so that you can easily find eligible properties and complete the transaction within the required timeframe (usually 180 days).

RealtyMogul Pricing

Membership is free and investors are able to browse the marketplace as soon as they join. However, there are fees associated with the actual investment. These fees vary based on the type of investment, transaction, and other relevant characteristics. However, none of these fees will be hidden. Investors can find the fee structure associated with each deal on the listing so that you are fully informed right from the beginning.

Customer Service

RealtyMogul is available to its members by phone or email. The company has a dedicated investor relations team, staffed by licensed investment professionals, to support its members with whatever help they need.

It also provides in-depth educational material via its knowledge center so that newer investors can learn about REITs, commercial real estate, 1031 exchanges, and everything else they need to make informed decisions about their real estate portfolio.

RealtyMogul Mobile App

While the dashboard is mobile-friendly, RealtyMogul does not have a mobile app yet. Because real estate investing moves more slowly than the stock market, this isn't a major drawback. You don't need to make any rapid-fire trade decisions like you do with stocks or options.

You can check in on your investments by logging in to the mobile-friendly dashboard from your phone as needed. This amount of accessibility should be enough for most purposes, but some investors might find the lack of a dedicated mobile app inconvenient.

RealtyMogul Overall Rating 4.5 out of 5

This pioneering platform uses modern technology to make commercial real estate opportunities accessible to investors who previously would not have had that access. By leveraging an expert team that conducts in-depth due diligence and a streamlined online dashboard that simplifies the process, everyday investors can make smart, informed investment decisions. As accessible and user-friendly as the platform is, most of its services are only available to accredited investors and it doesn't offer a portfolio management service for investors who might prefer to have an expert make real estate investing decisions on their behalf.

RealtyMogul vs Competitors

To date, RealtyMogul has few competitors because it's such a unique and groundbreaking service. While investors can find REITs or crowdfunding opportunities elsewhere, few other platforms offer an online commercial real estate investment marketplace as reliable as the one RealtyMogul offers its members.

That's not what gives the fintech company its edge, though. RealtyMogul sets itself apart by prioritizing transparency, ease of access, and scrupulous quality control. Some of the benefits of the platform include:

Only deals that pass the due diligence process are listed in the marketplace. To date, RealtyMogul has accepted just 1.1% of the more than 30,000 applications received from real estate projects.

All the information required to carry out due diligence yourself is available on the property listing.

All fees associated with investment are displayed on the property listing.

Investors can do everything from find a property through to signing the legal documents and finalizing the deal, all from the RealtyMogul dashboard.

Extensive educational resources and an expert investor relations team empower members to make fully informed decisions before they put their money into a deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible to invest through RealtyMogul?

To access private investment opportunities like the ones RealtyMogul lists on its platform, you have to be an accredited investor. The guidelines for this are set by the SEC. Currently, you need to either have over $1 million in net worth (not counting your own home) or a gross income of $200,000 or more per year for the last two years. If you're investing jointly with your spouse, you should be earning $300,000 gross per year. RealtyMogul will ask you to provide proof of this when you sign up for the site.

To invest in their REITs or other products, you don't need to be accredited. However, you won't be able to invest more than 10% of your annual income or net worth (whichever is higher)

How does an investment opportunity get listed on RealtyMogul?

The platform receives an application from a real estate project. They then vet that project through their due diligence process, focusing on both the sponsor and the property itself. Before approval, a RealtyMogul representative visits each individual property to confirm location, condition, and other basic characteristics. If the project passes this due diligence process, it gets listed on the platform.