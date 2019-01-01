Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting ZNTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 305.15% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $85.00. The current price Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) is trading at is $20.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
